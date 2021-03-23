Letter: Restore federal protections for wolves

Wolves are an iconic species that have been hunted for centuries in the most horrific, inhumane and barbaric ways, even murdered in their dens, adults and babies alike. These magnificent, beautiful and immensely intelligent animals are on the brink of becoming extinct, yet states such as Idaho and Montana hunt them mercilessly. We cannot afford to lose a single wolf to these hunters, especially for the pathetic reason of kowtowing to special interest groups. These states and the hunters that hunt wolves seem oblivious to the great service wolves provide in keeping other animals in check. This war on wolves must be nipped in the bud and the sooner the better! I, personally, love wolves, they're like a dog but much smarter and self-sufficient. It's beyond heartbreaking to me to see them killed for whatever reason! I know the citizenry of the United States for the most part want wolves to be left alone, yet there is no law protecting and defending their right to life. I want, no I demand that Federal protections for wolves be restored immediately before it's too late.