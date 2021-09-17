Letter: Return bus service for the state fair

I'm back again. People want me to write.
Regarding the 2022 New York State Fair: You're changing it again for some good ideas and reasons, some say. But, somehow and hopefully, I feel, as a person who did set up a small spot at the veterans memorial, a lot of families would have come out if there had been more buses/drivers in 2021. Buses to the fair and back also.
So, maybe you should go back to this again in 2022. It's a lot cheaper for people who don't drive. So please start planning now. Thank you for taking time to read this and voice your views on this idea.
Shirley M. Martinez
Auburn