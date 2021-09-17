 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Return bus service for the state fair
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Return bus service for the state fair

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm back again. People want me to write.

Regarding the 2022 New York State Fair: You're changing it again for some good ideas and reasons, some say. But, somehow and hopefully, I feel, as a person who did set up a small spot at the veterans memorial, a lot of families would have come out if there had been more buses/drivers in 2021. Buses to the fair and back also.

So, maybe you should go back to this again in 2022. It's a lot cheaper for people who don't drive. So please start planning now. Thank you for taking time to read this and voice your views on this idea.

Shirley M. Martinez

Auburn

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News