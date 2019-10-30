On Nov. 5, I urge you to vote for change and fiscal restraint by voting for Hans Pecher to return as our county legislator in District 8 (Genoa, Venice and Locke). He is fiscally conservative and will work to end the practice of appointing county administrators who recently spent $75,000 to determine how to govern the county and whose less-than adequate performance resulted in their being fired with very expensive severance payments. Paying high salaries for poor performance by appointed administrators, costly severance payments and frivolous study expenditures has recently cost the county tax payers over $250,000. Hans Pecher wants to end the practice of appointing administrators and go to electing our county executives — thereby returning power to the people. He will work to keep our taxes lower by keeping county government from getting bigger than needed. His opponent is working the other way.
George Ketola
Locke