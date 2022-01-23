Letter: Revere Dr. King's words year-round

Who are your heroes? One of mine is Martin Luther King Jr., whose annual recognition treated us to a holiday again last week. Way back in September 1964, I began teaching at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and somehow was named chair of a campus Goldwater for President committee. At our first meeting I met a pleasant local gentleman who happened to be Black and we soon became friends. He right away invited me to become a member of a new NAACP chapter, and I happily obliged with Dr. King in mind. Three and a half years later, on April 4, 1968, Dr. King was murdered in Memphis, and most of our nation mourned. Alicia Foster and I were married 58 days later on June 1, and four days into our honeymoon the country was rocked again by Bobby Kennedy's murder.

A quarter-century later, in 1992, Alicia and I got to visit Memphis and the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King had taken his last breath the day after his courageous "Mountaintop Speech" at a nearby church attended in those days pretty much only by Black folk. There, on April 3, he had proclaimed, in part, these words:

"I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. So, I'm happy tonight. I'm not worried about anything. I'm not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord." How ironic! He was killed at 6 p.m. the following day by a shot from a second-story window directly across Mulberry Street from the Lorraine Hotel's second-level deck, about 10 steps after leaving his room.

I believe we should revere year-round Dr. King's words and dream of people being judged by character rather than skin color and allow his peaceful approach to building better relationships to guide the behavior of all seeking racial equity across the USA, not the destructive goals and behavior of Marxist Black Lives Matter followers and those who seek to destroy cities — including Black communities — and not the goals of proponents of critical race theory — the most negative, divisive, obnoxious, perverse sociological denigration of American history imaginable. Nearly every nation in the world has during some period experienced a wicked history of slavery. Let's lean back on Dr. King for resolve to get over and beyond our own negative past — together!

David Palmer

Union Springs

