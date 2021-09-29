Letter: Rich should be paying their fair share

Without any objections by the American taxpayers, there was a bailout of the financial system in 2008 that hit close to a trillion dollars! And again, taxpayers were quiet about the top 2% that President Trump so generously gave a third of the first stimulus monies to. (And one might wonder what the rich would need more money for?)

Of course there's a big difference of opinion between Trump and President Biden on the matter of who should be paying taxes!

And yes, there are a few exceptions like Warren Buffet, one of the wealthiest men in America who stated in a Newsweek magazine article on 9/26/21 that he believes in paying more taxes as should others who are rich.

President Biden believes that the rich should begin paying taxes because it's how what is direly needed now can be paid for.

But why are we seeing members of the Republicans in both the Senate and Congress in opposition to the bill that has been put forth by President Biden that benefits all Americans?