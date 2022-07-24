Letter: Riding a bike can save money

So we've all seen the gas prices jump since May. Everyone is complaining about how awful they are and everyone he is still driving everywhere, no matter how short the distance. Is anybody even trying to do anything about this? To me, it seems no one is lifting a finger to help drop the demand. A lot have no issue raising a finger to point at Biden, which is fine given how his policies helped them rise; Russia's baseless war is another part of that, and the pandemic which caused oil companies to roll back production is yet another piece

Me, I raised everybody's favorite finger and waived it at Exxon who is abusing that whole supply and demand in commodities thing. So I went out and bought a bicycle for those short distances, anything within 5 miles. Work, friends, the lake, everything is close enough in Auburn for this to be reasonable. I've ridden it all over, got some extra energy and muscle tone which is always welcomed.

It was also discovered that my 10-minute drive wasn't any faster than my 10-minute bike ride. Those stop signs mean nothing when there's no cars around. Red light at night, see ya I'm not stopping if there's no cars coming. Traffic getting heavy or dangerous, pull onto the sidewalk for a stretch, use what we've seen so many pedestrians avoid. In town riding isn't bad after a couple of weeks, those hills won't be cumbersome at all.

Now I know some bikes are expensive, local shops might be a bit much for some. But Walmart, as much as it pains me to say, has some deals. And if that is still too much for your wallet, Auburn has a vibrant black market for all your fencing needs. If we can find a way to not use so much gas, as a country, we can force the price to drop. Let's work together saving money by not handing it over to greedy oil companies.

Leif Husselbee

Auburn