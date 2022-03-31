Letter: Right-wing rhetoric a threat to democracy

I've lived close to 90 years and that's enough time in one's life to have an opinion about those folks who too often shout off their mouths, thinking their opinion(s) are always correct! Of course we live in a country that guarantees freedom of speech! (But shouldn't it be within reason?)

Unfortunately "right-wing" Americans are a group whose opinions have increasingly become so extreme that there's a strong likelihood that it's becoming a serious threat to this country's survival as a democracy!

In case you haven't noticed, the extremely negative opinions being expressed by Tucker Carson on Fox News have gotten him considerable exposure on Russian TV because his words of disdain for the United States are indeed overwhelmingly negative. It's also unfortunate that far too many Americans only tune in to Fox News for their news. (Chances are that the funding for that TV outlet is coming from anti-American wealthy donors!)

Also worth noting is the shameful performance that occurred this past week by Republicans questioning the U.S. Supreme Court justice candidate, Judge Jackson. It's just one more example of what too many politicians are resorting to doing! They're controlling the mind-set of far too many of their constituency with their negative words.

What has become increasingly evident is that lies are indeed easier to believe than the truth. It's not just a matter of one's IQ ... it's more about the control by the few to do harm to the masses.

Unfortunately it's also the greed of the few whose money is fast destroying the United States as a nation that was intended to be “for all the people ... regardless of race, color or creed.”

Wake up, America. God can't save what He expects Americans should do!

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

