Letter: Rizzo dedicated to the town of Sennett

There are two kinds of council members in the town of Sennett. Those who only attend meetings and Ed Rizzo, who has for the past eight years chosen to take a very active role in town government.

From his first year on town council (2014), Ed immediately stepped in working with Mike Adrian to complete the town zoning rewrite that had stalled for several years and had become very costly. From that point over the next eight years he has been actively involved in all aspects of town government and a presence at Town Hall. He has taken on many challenges including the town park, Weedsport water negotiations twice, District 3 water project, resident concerns and issues, and budget issues. Working hard as we rebid our insurances for the town, saving thousands of dollars on each policy. During the past two years, he has been my deputy town supervisor and is actively involved in daily operations and decisions.

During this past year, he worked with Mike Adrian again to settle a contract with the highway workers that had gone on in negotiation for almost three years at great expense!

He has represented everyone in the town faithfully for the past eight years. He is the clear choice for the Town of Sennett Council as he will continue his hard work and dedication to all the residents of our town!

Tom Gray

Sennett

Tom Gray is Sennett town supervisor.

