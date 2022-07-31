Letter: Route 90 sale one big headache

The Route 90 garage sale is extremely annoying. People park and throw trash on your property, knock over mail boxes and leave. It's nice that people have a chance to find deals but not at the inconvenience of homeowners.
Debora Winters
Cayuga
