Letter: Running a school district no easy task

My children have long past high school days but something in the school district bothers me tremendously! The treatment of our superintendent. People need to realize he is doing the best he can with the parameters given from our governor! He has to juggle safety for our children and teachers. Parents who have to go back to work with big problems for child care. Providing school meals for a lot of our children and many other things today that were nonexistent when I was in school many years ago! I know him personally; and he is willing to talk to anyone, any time, for any concerns! He deserves a little more respect and, to be honest, admiration for the extraordinary hours he puts in!