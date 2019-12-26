Wouldn’t it be surprising if the real reason Donald Trump withheld the military aid money from Ukraine wasn’t to pressure the president of that country, President Zelensky, into announcing and conducting an investigation into allegations of corruption in that country by Joe Biden and his son. That even if Zelensky had made such an announcement and had started an investigation perhaps Donald Trump would have found another reason to not release the aid, thereby depriving Ukraine, our ally, of its ability to defend itself against Russian military invasion, had Trump not been forced to release the aid only after the whole scheme was uncovered and made public.
No, after all is said and done, perhaps the primary reason Trump was trying to withhold the aid was to help his buddy Putin in Putin’s attempt to militarily reclaim all of Ukraine and put it back under governmental control of Russia as it was when Ukraine was part of the former Soviet Union — and during that time when Putin was a high ranking member of the notoriously feared KGB secret police.
Actually, maybe it really wouldn’t be that surprising, though.
James Armstrong
Auburn