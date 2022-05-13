Letter: Safe abortion a personal, private right

Whoa! Thank goodness The Citizen published Reverend Blom’s letter the same day as Mr. Bertonica's. But to address Mr. Bertonica’s brief but pathetic letter, which says volumes about his perception that it’s the woman’s fault for an unwanted pregnancy. Never mind the fact if she was a victim of rape! It’s the woman’s role to prevent a pregnancy by using birth control. It’s the woman’s responsibility. So Mr. Bertonica, what is your responsibility? What is a man’s responsibility? You place everything on the woman. But when no means no, some men don’t want to hear that. They become deaf by design and denial follows when confronted. Some men have a sense of entitlement over “their women” but do not truly love them. After all, if they loved their woman, they would have respect for their woman, not authority.

See, Mr. Bertonica, it takes communication and a clear understanding where a romp may change the course of a woman’s body. It takes two to prevent an unwanted pregnancy.

Now, if you were a “victim” and your fathered a child unwittingly, man up! You had a major part in it. Blaming the mother says a lot about the father. Moreover, women endure a great deal of physical and emotional pain should they choose to have an abortion. And that decision is up to the woman and who she decides to include to help make the best decision. I would not want my wife, my nieces to have to live with a reminder of an act of rape or incest if they don’t want to. However, that is a private family discussion with their primary care physician.

So for those who credo is, as your last sentence was, Mr. Bertonica, keep "yours" in zipped up, buttoned up. Be a good man and respect women. Until then, donate to the Boys and Girls Club for all those who don’t have to loving families. Give to Catholic Charities or Christian Alliance for Orphans. The foster care system is overwhelmed and underfunded here in the US.

My family disagrees on a lot of recent issues and abortion is a hot button topic. But moreover, it is a personal, private right of the women in my family to have a safe abortion if they need to have one. And the young men in my family, I am extremely proud of their respect for women as equal partners.

R.L. Searles

Sennett

