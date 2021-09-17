Letter: Sale of Auburn land was shortsighted

The city of Auburn has taken many positive steps to protect and enhance its natural environment and to address the impacts of climate change. But recently, the Auburn City Council has been short-sighted and misguided in its decision-making regarding a parcel of undeveloped land.

An 11-acre forested parcel along John Walsh Boulevard is being cleared for a warehouse. The City of Auburn has sold this property for a mere $10,000. This is a very disappointing action. Almost any land that provides forestation in the city is worth protecting at this point in our climate crisis.

While policies to address climate change often focus on energy use, we forget that preservation of mature trees is one of the most powerful climate-friendly actions. It is cheap and effective. Planting young trees is also a good step, but they take decades to reach their full potential to clean our air and sequester carbon. Protecting mature trees is by far the more powerful action.

People who are learning about the sale of the 11 acres on John Walsh Blvd are protesting but there was no public involvement when this sale was being decided. The clear-cutting of trees is already beginning. I call on the Auburn City Council and the Planning Department to be more transparent in the future and to make protection of undeveloped land a higher priority.