Letter: Schiff spoke the truth about Donald Trump

There is nothing like drawing on Mark Twain to discover some sanity: "A lie will go halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on." And now we can come to the words of a congressman from California, a state I for one was happy to call home for 19 years after my time in the Air Force. So right on to Congressman Schiff with well-crafted, truthful words. Only a fraction of one party could appreciate them enough to gain some courage to do the right thing in the face of a prodigious liar such as Donald Trump.

"He has compromised our elections and he will do so again. You will not change him, you cannot restrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him; what's right matters even less. And decency matters not at all. I do not ask you to convict him because truth or right or decency matters not to him, but because we have proven our case and it matters to you. Truth matters to you. Right matters to you. You are decent. He is not who you are." — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in closing arguments to first impeachment trial of Donald Trump