Letter: School board fails on school name issue

Schools around the country and the world have been named for Harriet Tubman. None of them have the claim to that name more than Auburn. She lived here for 50 years while promoting women's suffrage and caring for the sick and elderly. It is an insult to her legacy and an embarrassment to this community that no school building in Auburn has ever been named for her. The other choices might go well on the Junior High (Dr. Jerome "Brud" Holland) or an elementary building (Hardenberg, Case or Calhoun), but Lincoln has no direct connection to Auburn and the other combined names — Tubman Seward (we already have a Seward), Auburn Harriet Tubman High, Harriet Tubman Auburn High — are very clumsy to say. Excuses like Tubman was a criminal are patently absurd. Seward was equally guilty of breaking the law by sheltering freedom seekers in his home and selling property to Tubman since women were not lawfully eligible to own property at the time. Let's get to the bottom line here: Far too many Auburnians are unwilling to name the school for Tubman because she was Black! It seems to me the board of education should rise above this fray and do the right thing, instead of tap dancing around the issue with committees and surveys that are simply designed to protect the board from having to take flak for any decision. Once and for all, please name the building from which all of our children go out into the world "Harriet Tubman High School."