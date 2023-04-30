The Auburn school district didn’t take our suggestion of giving us taxpayers a negative tax increase.

Nor did they consider The Citizen’s suggestion to bring the tax increase close to 0%.

I’m shocked, shocked!

Because of the huge foundation aid of $8.1 million extra the school will receive next year, in addition to the $4 million received this year, our suggestion to the school board was to ruminate on some of their spending plans because of the huge $44.4 million they’ll receive, etc. and not stick to their original proposed 1.99% tax increase.

Rotsa-ruck, Bill.

The board didn’t even take into consideration The Citizen’s more reasonable request to lower their expectations and bring the tax increase closer to 0%.

And that’s truly unfortunate because of various and repeatable requests from us taxpayers:

• The district has a sufficient fund balance ($9-10 million) to mitigate any tax increases and still have enough left over for a rainy day or two. Additionally, they still have millions left of the $13 million they received in federal COVID-19 support funds.

• The district refuses to take into consideration taxpayers’ concerns about their continuous out of line spending, annual tax increases and considering they’ve hired 12 positions last year and will hire another nine positions this year; still have a dismal 73% graduation rate.

But wait, it gets better ...

At the district's latest board meeting, they approved their budget, without even a minor adjustment, and “stood their ground” at 1.99% tax increase on April 11.

However, to add insult to injury to us taxpayers in “we’re going to do it our way” by doing nothing, there's now scheduled a public hearing on their “approved budget” on May 9, thanks to the timeline for board budget approvals and public hearings set by the state.

The state tells districts to approve the budget and then ask for our two-cents about the budget later?

I believe this is called backwards thinking and not doing the rational thing.

Why have these “for show” public hearings when taxpayers’ suggestions will hold absolutely no water because the budget is a fait accompli?

The Cayuga County Legislature used to do the same backwards thing but eventually saw the light and changed their ways.

Maybe it’s time for the state to reverse the public hearing and budget approval dates also?

Oh, lest we forget: All district taxpayers need to go and vote — and vote often — on their “stand your ground” budget on May 16.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming