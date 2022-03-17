Letter: School book panel was too one-sided

As a taxpayer, I attended the book committee meeting on Feb. 28 to discuss the addition of a book added to our school library called "All Boys Aren't Blue." I was astonished at what our school board and teachers consider moral and obscene. The committee was made up of about six teachers along with the high school librarian, one "moderate" school board member and one — only one — conservative mom. She was outnumbered but was amply prepared!

First, it is not a teacher's job to discuss sexual problems with a student. If a teacher sees a problem, the parent should be contacted to make a decision for his or her own child. The school's only concern should be the academics within the school. That is the only thing they are getting paid for. I should insert here that we are sadly falling behind in this area because we are getting bogged down with all this "new" social nonsense.

The teachers that formed the committee could see nothing wrong with this book being on the shelf for the 9-12 grade level students (ages 13-18). Parents and taxpayers need to be involved in their children and grandchildren's education. These are the leaders of tomorrow! Don't leave it up to liberal-minded teachers who have no moral compass.

All the credentials you need to be on the school board is to love your children, be informed about what is entering your school library and the teachers that are being considered for employment — and I mean elementary, middle and high school.

You are sending these children to teachers who will mold the framework of their character, idea of decency, integrity, honestly and the values you hold dear.

Thank you, Mrs. Wellauer, for all your hard work and for standing up for the many parents and grandparents of this community who still believe in the innocence of our children and values that need to be protected.

Suzanne Searing

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0