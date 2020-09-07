 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: School curriculum has no relevance

Letter: School curriculum has no relevance

{{featured_button_text}}

Teach children how to teach themselves. The curriculum is secondary. Under the age of ten, the curriculum is irrelevant. Wax on. Wax off.

Lisa Ann Homic

Auburn

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News