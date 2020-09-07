Letter: School curriculum has no relevance

Return to homepage ×
Teach children how to teach themselves. The curriculum is secondary. Under the age of ten, the curriculum is irrelevant. Wax on. Wax off.
Lisa Ann Homic
Auburn
