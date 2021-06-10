Letter: School name a part of Auburn's history

Renaming the Auburn High School makes about much sense as taking the name Syracuse away from Syracuse University, Syracuse basketball (go SU) or any other areas that carry that name. No, this is about taking our historical name (Auburn) away from our high school. Don't look for excuses as to why we don't need that name on our high school. Auburn is noteworthy as being a very historical city and we are proud of the great names that grace it.

Harriet Tubman's name is portrayed throughout the city, and well it should be, as well as Secretary of State William H. Seward, Theodore Case, inventor of putting sound on film (talking movies). We have many important figures in our history whose names are portrayed on our city streets and buildings. Many history buffs come through our city to view Seward's home, the home of the famous Harriet Tubman, and the home (Case Mansion) and workshop of Theodore Case. This is just a brief summary of Auburn's history. Why would we take our historical name from the high school?

If the school board feel there is a need to spend hundreds of dollars on renaming a school, then I would I suggest they look, instead, into areas in the school that might need to be updated to provide a greater education. We need to provide the best education to our children. Then they will also make their mark in Auburn's history.