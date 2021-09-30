Letter: School name change still on the table

Once again, I am writing an editorial on this subject, because the Auburn board of education would like you to think it's over. It's not. The high school name change is still on the table. The BOE has not voted to take it off pause, which is not a legal function of Roberts Rule of Order, that they are required to follow, according to their own policies. There are four members, Mr. Phillips, Mr. Hernandez, Ms. Overstreet-Wilson, Ms. Wood, that are all for the change, and there is a fifth member on the fence. That is all they need to change the name of our high school even though 78.5% of the community, 82.3% of students are against changing the name.
You, the 78.5% of our community, need to go to a board meeting and let it be known that this name change is unnecessary, let alone the expense involved, upwards of a million dollars, which could and should be spent far more wisely. This name change will divide the community, not unify it. You, the community, need to step up and tell this board to get back to business and get rid of this name change once and for all. Not just this year, but the next, and the next and the next. There is nothing wrong with our school being known as Auburn High School!
Nancy Kelly
Auburn