Letter: School name critiques rooted in racism

Brad Doan, in his recent letter, asked “What is so systematically racist about the name Auburn High School?" Nothing at all, but it does seem racist to oppose renaming the school after Auburn’s own great civil rights leader Harriet S. Tubman. There’s no rational reason to oppose such a renaming since “Auburn High School” is about as generic a name as can be put on a high school. That nomenclature simply indicates the city within which it is located and the type of institution it is. It’s not like anyone is proposing a change from Jefferson High or Roosevelt High. So, the conclusion I have to draw is that those who are so vehemently opposed to doing so may be somewhat racist and not even know it. Certainly, some of the opposition does come from openly racist people (I know one such individual).

Doan’s letter repeats his ridiculous statement that “the true reason not to change AHS name is a common sense, cost-effective, logical, practical reason.” That’s about as absurd and insulting an assertion as his joke (?) which implied the name “Auburn” was pro-African American as it refers to “a reddish-brown color.” How much does it really cost to change the heading on new stationery, put some new signs up and to change the website? Those who assert cost is the factor are grabbing at straws to try to defend an indefensible position.