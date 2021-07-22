 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: School name debater makes no real sense
YOUR VIEW

Letter: School name debater makes no real sense

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mr. Hanley (The Citizen July 16 letter to the editor, "Reactions to school name talk astounding"):

Okey-doke, enough = enough!

I refuse to debate anymore your misunderstanding and pointless battle. It is fruitless to debate the false narratives and inaccurate statements you have presumed and presented based on irrational, insensible and illogical ideology. You are obviously resolute in your racial elitist thinking. See ya!

PS: Again, God bless Harriet Tubman and prayers for Mr. Hanley!

Brad Doan

Auburn

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News