Letter: School reopening shouldn't be rushed

As I describe the stampede to reopen schools in six weeks, I borrow from the words of Farhad Manjoo, opinion columnist, in the New York Times on July 15.
Farhad writes "the reopening plans of Education Secretary DeVos, like Trump's, appear to be little more than wishful thinking. Go to school. Don't worry. Things will be fine."
I have to wonder if the schools were scheduled to open AFTER Nov. 3, whether there would be any urgency whatsoever.
However, 71% of those polled say it's too dangerous to go back. Los Angeles, San Diego and Richmond school districts are not opening in the fall. It is estimated that hundreds of billions are needed for physical barriers and ventilation among other improvements and renovations. The House has passed funding bills bur the Senate under Moscow Mitch drags its feet, as usual. Farhad says "the needs of children and working parents have long been ignored by American lawmakers ... but the government's neglect has never been worse as in its inability to make schools safe again during a pandemic."
How can we consider opening in September when funding is either precarious or non-existent? As Farhas observes, "I'd rather not sacrifice my children or their teachers and staff ... because our government couldn't be bothered to protect them ... just so America's economy can begin humming again."
As a former Auburn school district board member, I empathize with today's leadership and the difficult decisions they face. The academic progress and socialization needs of the students are critical. Getting them back to a safe learning environment would be great for everyone. Nevertheless, I vote for prudence and patience. Don't open until we are sure we're ready. The stakes are too high and the kids are worth every consideration we can give them.
Roger Beer
Auburn
