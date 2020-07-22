Letter: School reopening shouldn't be rushed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I describe the stampede to reopen schools in six weeks, I borrow from the words of Farhad Manjoo, opinion columnist, in the New York Times on July 15.

Farhad writes "the reopening plans of Education Secretary DeVos, like Trump's, appear to be little more than wishful thinking. Go to school. Don't worry. Things will be fine."

I have to wonder if the schools were scheduled to open AFTER Nov. 3, whether there would be any urgency whatsoever.

However, 71% of those polled say it's too dangerous to go back. Los Angeles, San Diego and Richmond school districts are not opening in the fall. It is estimated that hundreds of billions are needed for physical barriers and ventilation among other improvements and renovations. The House has passed funding bills bur the Senate under Moscow Mitch drags its feet, as usual. Farhad says "the needs of children and working parents have long been ignored by American lawmakers ... but the government's neglect has never been worse as in its inability to make schools safe again during a pandemic."