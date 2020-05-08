Letter: Schools coverage much appreciated

I want to let you know I appreciate the coverage you’re doing with various schools. I look forward to seeing my peers in cool articles, both from Jordan-Elbridge and surrounding. Living so close to Auburn, I like to keep updated with other schools around me. I would just like to express to you that in my opinion you are doing a good job keeping the website updated and accurate. The site is very easy to use and contains a good amount about schools. I have been in a few of your articles with my school, more specifically the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Band. Sometimes I like to reminisce and find those articles. They remind me of a good time, especially amidst this coronavirus crisis. It’s nice to find a drop of joy here and there, I hope this email is a little drop of joy for you! Thank you for keeping me and the surrounding communities updated with accurate and useful news.
Emily Mocyk
Jordan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!