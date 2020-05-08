Letter: Schools coverage much appreciated

I want to let you know I appreciate the coverage you’re doing with various schools. I look forward to seeing my peers in cool articles, both from Jordan-Elbridge and surrounding. Living so close to Auburn, I like to keep updated with other schools around me. I would just like to express to you that in my opinion you are doing a good job keeping the website updated and accurate. The site is very easy to use and contains a good amount about schools. I have been in a few of your articles with my school, more specifically the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Band. Sometimes I like to reminisce and find those articles. They remind me of a good time, especially amidst this coronavirus crisis. It’s nice to find a drop of joy here and there, I hope this email is a little drop of joy for you! Thank you for keeping me and the surrounding communities updated with accurate and useful news.