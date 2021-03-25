Letter: Schools in Auburn deserve fair funding

With a third-grader in the Auburn district attending Herman Avenue, we can’t say enough good things about the quality of education he is receiving. The district does what it can with the budget it has and the Auburn Education Foundation has been helpful in fundraising for extra enrichment. In this crazy hybrid schedule, his teachers have taken a pretty difficult situation and made it the best possible learning environment. They truly are amazing despite the district's struggle to ensure they have their fair share of resources.

Why must schools be put in this situation year after year? Why do advocates need to rally in Albany and recruit for letter writing campaigns? Why is the school funding formula so archaic? Just like the Hunger Games' Effie Trinket proclaiming "may the odds ever be in your favor,” this too can sum up districts awaiting the governor’s budget. Why must one district have to fight for its fair share year after year with empty elected promises? Nothing has been fixed and it leads me to wonder, will it ever be? If Auburn was funded at the state average, we’d receive an additional $25 million and even with the Auburn district being in the bottom 1% for spending per student, the governor cut Auburn’s funding by nearly $500,000. And again, other better funded neighboring districts received increases. How can this be during a pandemic when all districts saw increased expenses? Schools fully opening is as reflective of CDC guidance and local health department protocols as it is related to schools having adequate financial resources for staffing, space and equipment.