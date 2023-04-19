What next?

Armed guards in school?

Children will be set up to expect fear and terror. There must be a better way. It's solve the root problem:

1. First catch and remove all criminals from law-abiding citizens. Keep them in jail.

2. Keep police in schools until this is accomplished.

3. Return respect for legal authority.

The results would be:

1. Respect for the judicial system

2. Happier children who would know they are protected

3. Peace will be restored

4. Children will be safe again and these insane murders will be dealt with.

We must stay focused and not allow them to rule us.

Remember — beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn