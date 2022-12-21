 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Schumer must visit southern border

In 2022, just like in past 23 years, Senator Chuck Schumer takes pride in visiting all 62 counties in New York State. He just visited Saratoga Springs to complete his tour. These annual visits provide him with a better understanding of the needs for residents of each county. When was the last time he visited our southern border? He could view first hand our ongoing invasion of illegal immigrants. For the second year in a row, it will exceed 2 million. Schumer could also learn from border agents about their fight to stem the smuggling of fentanyl. This drug is killing over 100,000 Americans every year. Why doesn't Schumer travel to to El Paso, Texas, and observe this crises first hand? Perhaps it will convince him to stop holding up fully funding completion for construction of a boarder wall to protect our sovereignty as a nation.

Larry Penner

Great Neck

