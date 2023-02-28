I authored an editorial back in November of 2021 which cited factual information that derived from extensive studies arguing the case against vaccine mandates. This letter was then attacked by a local doctor (James G. Lo Dolce) as "dangerous to our community." I reserved the right to respond to such serious accusations and yet my rebuttal to his claims never made it to print. This was common practice during the height of the panic that COVID brought to the table for many. The mob mentality driven by our government and our media pushed an agenda that was counter-productive to determining the best policies to enact during such a trying and divisive time in our history. This isn't how science by definition is supposed to operate, nor is it how a free society is supposed to treat its people by not allowing open debate.

It is never too late to do the right thing however. It's time to recognize and admit that COVID vaccines are at best a private protection, not a public one. Being vaccinated will not stop your ability to actually contract the virus and transmit it to others. It's also time to recognize that these vaccines may not even be safe for many. A recent study found that the risk of heart attack has increased by 30% for those ages 25-44 over the past two years. Adults 45-64 saw a 20% increase and those 65 and older, a 14% increase.

All of this brings us back to the most ridiculous reason Dr. Lo Dolce attacked my editorial, which was the fact that I pointed out the strength of Natural Immunity. As time goes by and more studies are completed, everything I presented back then only continues to be proven absolutely accurate, yet my voice has been silenced for years now. The almighty CDC itself has recently released data from New York and California which showed that Natural Immunity is 2.8 times more effective in preventing hospitalization and roughly four times as effective in preventing COVID infection when compared to the vaccine.

It's time to finally recognize natural immunity which will help end this constant rift between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. And it is time to hire back any person fired for not complying with an unwarranted and ineffective vaccine mandate. It's time for those who were wrong to finally admit it and to quit acting like it never happened.

Jeff Wolford

Owasco