Letter: Search for solutions when problems arise

So, this is a brief synopsis of kinda-sorta the way we get new laws:

Dozens or hundreds of news articles appear about the dangers of, let's say, for example, single-use Styrofoam containers.

Eventually, a senator or congressman is forced to drive through a McDonald's to get enough coffee to keep him going until he/she arrives at the next VIM (Very Important Meeting). He glances over, notices all the Styrofoam built up against the fence, and PRESTO!

We get a news article head-lined "New Laws for 2022" and a section that says, "Ban on foam food containers," and a paragraph or five, telling about the evils of selling food to people. (This is a gross exaggeration, hope you noticed.)

Here's where I start to get to the point: I didn't pick "Styrofoam containers" by accident.

Forty years ago, the science club at Cayuga Community College went to a convention in Syracuse, where the theme was (roughly) "Products for an environmentally friendly world."

They took about 2,000 plastic bags with them to hand out to attendees, to introduce a solution to the issue. How did that help? Because the bags looked and worked like all the bags you saw by the hundreds, but they were made from corn, and were completely biodegradable.

And that's where I get to the point, where I think the media let everyone down. Year in and year out, I heard from everywhere how plastic bags were bad and should be banned.

Then I heard that plastic bags were banned.

What I never heard, ever again, was about those biodegradable corn-sourced bags.

So, how can you help? Go ahead and run the article about new laws for NY in 2022, but run a related article, outlining alternatives to styrofoam single-use containers. Maybe find out if it is cost-effective and put that in your related article.

I can't say that is a solution that would work, because I don't know that much about it, but I do know if you got enough people looking at the positive, instead of "oh, yippee, another ban," then a solution can be made cost-effective.

And that's pretty much all I have to say on this for now. Thanks for your time.

Don Perrine

King Ferry

