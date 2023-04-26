The current crisis of the Gayogoho:no (Cayuga) peoples has a long and complex history. New York Times reporter Jesse McKinley did some investigative reporting. In “Bulldozing. Kidnapping Claims. Inside a Battle Over a Tribe’s Future” (3/13/23), Mr. McKinley asks: What’s behind the internal power struggle within the Cayuga Nation in New York?

In the time McKinley spent around Seneca Falls and Union Springs doing research, he has done, in my opinion, an inadequate job of understanding the history of a story that has been unfolding for hundreds of years. He mistakenly conveys that the Clint Halftown “Council” is an enduring body and that the traditionalist government is composed of johnny-come-latelies.

Long before the United States became a nation, the clan mothers chose Gayogoho:no leaders. They continue to do so today. The chiefs and clan mothers initially endorsed Mr. Halftown as federal communications liaison. He overstepped his authority, circa 2004, by refusing to step down when directed by Heron Clan Mother Bernadette Hill.

In a 2016 survey of some nation members, Mr. Halftown was approved. To some, this put an end to the leadership dispute. By any stretch of the imagination, a “survey” does not constitute a political procedure for choosing the leader of a nation or organization.

By continuing the relationship with Mr. Halftown, the Bureau of Indian Affairs contradicted their policy statement: “Indian Affairs honors tribal sovereignty and supports tribal self-determination. The principles of tribal sovereignty limit BIA’s legal authority to intervene in internal tribal disputes.” (NYT 3/13/23)

After many years of trying to hold New York State legally accountable, a federal jury in 2004 awarded the Cayuga Nation $248 million in damages for the state's theft of the Nation's land. However, this award was soon overturned, leaving the Nation without any recompense at all for the theft of their 64,000-acre reservation by New York state.

Today, the Nation's citizens living in community around the lake find themselves in economic woes of a much different sort. Mr. Halftown makes arbitrary decisions to deny benefits to those who oppose his policies.

Had the Bureau of Indian Affairs accepted Clan Mother Hill’s decision to remove Mr. Halftown, they would have honored the sovereignty of the Gayogoho:no and would have been acting in accord with the Two Row Wampum and the Treaty of Canandaigua. The Gayogoho:no could have continued re-matriation to the land of their ancestors without the current conflict. Imagine that.

Anthony Del Plato

Interlaken