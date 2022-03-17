Letter: Selfishness no good for the United States

I’m writing about the difference in behavior and culture between adults today and those growing up during the depression and World War II. Being a Gen-Xer, I grew up in the '80s and in retrospect see how much simpler and easier our existence was versus the problems of pandemic, crazy tyrants agitating and starting wars, and a poisonous distrust in all public institutions. However, as crazy and anxiety-making these situations are, are they at the level my mom and her generation had to put up with? During World War II, this “greatest generation” had angst regarding whether fascism and invasions of Europe and Asia would forever remake the world. They put up with lack of meat, butter, gasoline, clothes and numerous other shortages in the name of a common goal. Families and lives were put on hold, disrupted or even ended as a result of war and combat. And, they largely paid for the war through taxes and war bonds.

Today's society has become an “ingrate-est” generation. We cannot stand to be told to put on a mask to help stop the spread of a global infection. We cannot bear price increases at the gas pump or in the food store as the world deals with pandemic and war-induced disruptions. And most certainly we are not interested in paying down any war-induced debt from the 20 years in Afghanistan or the Iraq wars. We have become a nation of individuals, too interested in our personal comfort to tolerate making even the smallest of sacrifices for our fellow citizens. I think the biggest problem coming from the war in Afghanistan is that we became acclimated to the notion that a war can be fought remotely by other parents’ kids who volunteer for military duty, on unending credit and debt, and without anything unpleasant happening to employment or prices. I truly wonder whether our current society could actually make it through something as wide-reaching as World War II or whether we’d capitulate to tyrants in order to make sure our pocket books, retirement savings and Amazon overnight delivery stay intact.

This is truly sad and makes me pessimistic as to whether we can tackle other world problems like climate or the rise of nuclear-armed despots. I hope that most of us can somehow gain the perspective that one’s “world” does not begin and end with the self. We owe our children that.

David Johnson

Owasco

