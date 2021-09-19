Letter: Selfless public servant will be missed

Livingston County, the Finger Lakes, and all of New York State lost a selfless public servant with the passing of Al Mothershed. Al spent an incredible 40 years serving the New York State Department of Corrections, including 25 years as a Correction Officer.

I knew Al from his leadership within the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, or NYSCOPBA, where he rose to the rank of Western Region Vice President. He was a strong, vocal and faithful advocate for all NYSCOPBA union members. As a State Senator whose district includes several correctional facilities, I often relied on Al’s knowledge and experience, which he was always gracious to share.

Al began his corrections career as a young man, and as his career progressed, he became a mentor to other young men and women, including serving as a weapons instructor at the training academy and in various correctional facilities across the state.

New York’s Correction Officers have one of the toughest jobs in law enforcement. They work in stressful and high-stakes environments, often putting themselves in harm’s way, to protect the public and maintain safety and order in correctional facilities.