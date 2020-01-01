The impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump will begin after the first of the new year of 2020. I strongly believe that the Democrats should have waited, and got subpoenas to the Supreme Court for the following people to testify in the House: John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rudy Giuliani, Rick Perry and Mike Pence. These people know what is the truth. Put them under oath to tell the truth of perjure themselves. The Supreme Court is Republican majority. See if they will allow subpoenas of these people or not. The president doesn't want them to testify. Why? Why is he hiding the truth?
These men would make or break the impeachment investigation. The do-nothing Republican Senate majority already wants to clear the president before they start. Get to the bottom of this and clear the air. Professor Jonathan Turley was right when he said don't rush the investigation, gather all the witness evidence and all the information you can get to make it stick. The do-nothing Republicans don't want witnesses. Who ever had a trial without witnesses? That is a joke. I have never seen a trial without someone taking the stand, under oath. The politicians better get their act together, get to the bottom of all this and quit playing politics.
Remember this: In Watergate, President Nixon first cooperated and had his cabinet members testify at the Watergate committee. It was when he defied turning over his tapes that did him in. It took a direct order from the Supreme Court that made him turn over the tapes. That is what you need now to to make Trump make his cabinet testify.
Quit playing party-line politics. Do the right thing for this great country. This country has many problems to solve. Let's get back to the people's business, for we are the government of the people, by the people and for the people.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn