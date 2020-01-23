Letter: Senators must stand up for America

It is impossible to overstate the seriousness of the situation America finds itself in this week. America has come to a fork in the road. If we go one way and Trump is acquitted, quite literally, no future president can ever be impeached for a high crime, no matter how blatant or grievous. The reason is simple — the Republicans in the Senate will have established the precedent that despite the Founding Fathers having put those very words into the Constitution to protect our democracy from an all-powerful president above the law, there will be no way in the future for Congress to remove him. The very thing that Alexander Hamilton and others were so concerned about and so afraid of will come to pass.