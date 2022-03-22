Letter: Seniors can help with refugee challenge

Ukrainian foster children refugees welcomed to senior housing?

There's three senior housing complexes here in downtown Auburn: Stryker Homes, Boyle Center and Swartz Towers. There's also over several hundred senior housing units throughout the United States and that equates to a place where there's many, many grandparents who could (take turns) be watching over them.

At least fivechildren (5 years old and older) could be housed in one of the apartments. That would mean that at least 500,000 foster homeless refugee children would get the care, love and attention they would need here in a country that has welcomed Ukrainians — not only here in Auburn — but across the United States for decades.

Certainly school buses would pick them up on weekdays and they'd get the education they'd need. Medical and dental needs could be met through our nation's social services.

It's just an idea that could help expedite UNICEF's need to find a place for the estimated half-million Ukrainian foster children who need a place to be housed and looked after at this time. (The overwhelming demand for babies and younger children would continue to remain eligible for adoption.)

It's just one small solution to a even greater problem of the over several million refugees who are in dire need of a place to go!

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

