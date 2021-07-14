Letter: Seniors can spread COVID-19 to children

As a member of the much older generation, I'm concerned about those seniors who refuse to get a COVID-19 shot! (I'm especially concerned about those who didn't get the shot who aren't wearing their masks around the rest of us!)

I can certainly understand there might be a medical reason and I might even consider some – but not all – of the religious reasoning, but I sure can't understand why my generation would refuse to consider science! (However, most didn't take the subject in high school and if they did, they probably didn't pay any attention to it!)

Just as parents are concerned, I'm especially concerned as a great-grandmother about those under the age of 12 that can't be vaccinated yet!

Most of the pediatric infections disease experts agree that children should avoid congregating indoors unless they're wearing a mask all the time since transmission is still possible if someone gets too close. (We're hearing that “classes may resume in the fall without masks” but that sounds too darn risky!)

According to last week's Washington Post article, “pediatric infections have recently risen to 24% of new weekly cases.” (It's also important to note that 16,000 children under 12 were hospitalized and 300 died over the past year!)