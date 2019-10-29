This will be my second term as a town board member. This year I am running unopposed. Four years ago my slogan was "Clean Up Sennett." I am proud of the work that we have accomplished in the last four years, cleaning up the mess that was left behind by previous administrations. Together with Supervisor Peter Adams, we have brought integrity, honesty, transparency, accountability and financial responsibility to the town. Favoritism and cronyism are a thing of the past. Pending lawsuits were settled. No longer is the Town of Sennett/Bucket BBQ debacle the big story in the newspaper. Residents are now seeing positive headlines. "Sennett Receives $1.7 Million Grant for Water Project" and "$75,000 Grant Received for Town Park." With sales revenues declining we are still able to cut costs and not charge residents a town tax. I look forward to continuing to do what's best for the entire town responsibly and transparent. Please support Peter Adams for town supervisor so we can keep things moving in a positive direction. Thank you for your support.
Rick Gagliardi
Sennett