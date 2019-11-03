Peter Adams, town of Sennett supervisor, has been very proactive for the residents of Sennett. Reading the Town News Letter proves this. As I review the many topics Supervisor Adams has introduced and completed, some of which I list below, I find it very difficult to recall anything prior one-term Supervisor Gray did other than sue the Town Zoning Board of Appeals and lose (yes, his own ZBA), costing the town approximately $65,000. Your tax dollars wasted.
Peter Adams took on and accomplished the following, and more, all of which benefit you and save your tax money.
1. Peter Adams worked with state and DOCCS officials to modify the State shooting range plans from an open to a closed facility.
2. Peter Adams worked with Fleming, Owasco and Aurelius officials negotiating a fair and equitable sewer contract with the city of Auburn saving residents considerable money.
3. Peter Adams built the town park with town funds that had been set aside and designated for the park for over 10 years. He also obtained a $75,000 grant for the park.
4. Peter Adams negotiated a new contract including a fair price increase on water the town sells to Weedsport. This contract had not been updated since 2001. We were probably subsidizing the cost of water to Weedsport at Sennett taxpayers expense.
5. Peter Adams took action to implement an employee contribution toward run away health ca re costs and moved the town onto the Tompkins County Health Care Consortium with a rate increase of only 5% compared to our current 15%. Peter is saving the taxpayer money!
Saving money, improving the quality of life and improving the efficiency of town operations are all important to me.
I'm voting to reelect Sennett Town Supervisor Peter Adams.
He gets things done.
Jeremy Bacon
Sennett