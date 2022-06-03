Letter: Senseless killings demand a response

In the early 2000s Michael Moore wrote the book "Stupid White Men." It was a satire on how the country was been significantly messed up by middle-aged white men elected to public office who are only concerned about staying in power. I saw some of today's Stupid White Men on the news this week; it was the Texas governor's entourage that were angry, cursing and hollering at Beto O’Rouke. The behavior is typical of how we expect elements of the right to act, they make a lot of noise, are full of emotion and profanity but aren’t capable of rational thought. Their answer to gun violence is more guns. If we listen to them and the talking heads on Fox, I envision a country living in fear and locked down with heavily armed men in schools, shopping centers and places where people congregate. You can see a country like that on the History Channel, it’s pre-World War II Nazi Germany.

Regardless on how many people die, the right keeps doubling down letting people arm themselves with impunity. In the last month, more people have been shot to death in America than Canada, Australia, New Zealand and all of Western Europe combined for the last full year.

Route 38 between Port Byron and Fair Haven is designated as one of the Vietnam memorial highways. Over “60,000” people didn’t return from a war that we abandoned and perhaps shouldn’t have started in the first place. More than once I’ve heard Vietnam referred to as senseless. What of the thousands of people who are shot to death every year; where is their memorial highway, where is their monument? As a nation how much more senseless can we possibly be than to allowing this to keep happening?

The answer is not more guns; it’s less, significantly less. Every firearm needs to be registered, all sales need to be preceded by a background check, individuals purchasing a firearm should be able to do so only in the city, county and state of their permanent residence. Everything else, every unregistered gun, would be an illegal firearm and those are the guns we need to get out of circulation. If the afore mentioned Stupid White Men prevail people will continue to die, which puts all of us at risk, especially our kids and our friends and neighbors of color.

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0