Toni and Luke Colella – the self-appointed custodians of Theodore Case's legacy as the Father of Talkies – have taken another cheap shot at the Cayuga Museum, which refuses to display the booklet they wrote about Case two decades ago.

This time, they quote a Case grandchild as having said that in 1980 the Museum had thrown all of Case's files into a closet. Where were the Colellas in 1994 when Case's grandchildren spoke during the dedication of the restored Case Research Lab? I interviewed them that day for the Buffalo News and they told no such story.

In fact, all 3,000 pages of Case's lab notes and correspondence are neatly bound in volumes for the public to study. These archival copies were produced (and a copy for me and also for David Atkins) through a grant obtained by Hollywood actor Al Steigewald, Jr., whose grandfather was Case's electrician.

Some months ago the Colellas had the audacity to suggest to Auburn Citizen readers that Case's archives be taken away from the Cayuga Museum and given to the Shine Theater. This shows where their heart is.

After many years of work, I am now finishing my book, “Theodore W. Case: Forgotten Father of Talkies,” hopefully to be published in the coming year. That should set the record straight – and persuade the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – which falsely honored Lee DeForest with talkies – to award a posthumous Oscar to Case.

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo