YOUR VIEW

Letter: Several 'legends' made Pet's Auto stand out

In the article "Legends of Auburn" Jan. 9, I read where Peter Petrosino of Pet's Auto Repair was retiring and had sold his business to another great fellow, Steven R. Sholar Jr. After many years of hard work and always being there to help us, I want to congratulate Peter on his retirement and wish him the very best in the future.

Peter, like his dad, Tony, was very polite, friendly and hard-working taking care of our cars. We, my husband and I, were customers of Tony when he was on Clark Street and until now when Peter moved to York Street. They sure knew a lot about cars and did an excellent job fixing them.

My son-in-law, Alan Dunchack, also worked for Tony and Peter for 50 years, since he was in high school, and had just retired when Pet's was sold. Congratulations to Alan on his retirement, too.

All three men, Tony, Peter and Alan, were great fellows who were always ready to help us. And to "Crash," our dear friend, thank you. He was also good in fixing cars. None of you will ever be forgotten.

May God bless all of you!

We will miss Pet's Auto Repair and want to say good luck and best wishes to Steven, the new owner.

Tillie Kazanivsky

Auburn

