Letter: Sexual assault issues are overlooked

Sexual harassment was a common occurrence for many of us during the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. It happened despite our wearing skirts below our knees and tops that went to the neckline!

It's a significant change to what is being worn by many today in the workplace! Skirts don't allow the wearer to bend over and tops are revealing most of the chest area!

The issue of sexual harassment seems to be the hot topic in today's news! And, although there's a reason to be concerned about it ... it has drowned out completely the issue of sexual assault, which should be given the serious attention that it deserves to get!

For the past few years we've been hearing a lot about it! Apparently there's a serious backlog in rape kits. It certainly underscores another devastating gap in the criminal justice system.

In just the last decade, hundreds of thousands of kits, which include physical and DNA evidence gathered from rape victims, have gone untested because law enforcement agencies around the country are not prioritizing their testing or do not have the resources to do so. (At least Vice President Kamala Harris has been addressing the backlog and wants $1 billion allocated in funding to help states tackle it.)