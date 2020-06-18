Letter: Shaken by image from Skaneateles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My husband and I have been proud homeowners in Skaneateles for 11 years. We have made many friendships there, friendships we value greatly. We have fond memories of swimming at the lake with our daughters, walking into town for ice cream with neighbors, listening to live music with others in the park.

And so, it was with horror that I received a text on Sunday, June 14. The text held an image of our front porch. There sat a small group of young men, relaxed and smiling. Four flags festooned our porch: one was the American flag; another read "Don’t Tread on Me"; yet another "Donald Trump for President"; and the final bore an American flag with the Roman numeral III in the middle, the flag of the group known as the “Three Percenters,” an anti-government militia group with white supremacist allegiances that has been linked to hate crimes around the country over the past decade.

You see, I received this image from afar because my husband and I are boarding school teachers. Though we have long owned our home in Skaneateles, our full-time residence is elsewhere. We return happily to central New York when on school breaks. It is the place that our daughters proudly call “home.”