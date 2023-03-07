Living here in central New York, we inhabitants really do experience rainy days!

As noted in quoted in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, edition of The Citizen, our beloved Aunt Kathy (or Governor Hochul to some individuals) says that New York State can provide relief to some (how about most of us?) by tapping into its $24 billion rainy day fund.

Why can't we all share some of that billion dollar fund with us common folk? Who, of each and every one of us, would not consider a $250 non-taxable rebate or a tapping into that fund?

Why do we possess so much available in this account? Instead of, once again — lowering some taxes? Nah — that would be way too easy — but let's stick it to us "little people"! Or as Ron Curvin's letter on the same date said, "when we look up to the sky and see one linger, is it OK if we give it the finger?"

Ivan Guzylak

Sennett