Letter: Sharing our beliefs makes us stronger

Diversity is an important topic in the 21st century; racial diversity, economic diversity, cultural diversity is studied and talked about in high schools, colleges and universities. But what we often do not talk about is religious diversity. As we become a more interconnected world, and people are in transit across the globe for a variety of reasons, some by choice, some not, we encounter people with a wide variety of religious, spiritual and faith beliefs. Often people’s religious or faith practices can make us uncomfortable, the discomfort can be because we do not understand so we make assumptions based upon hearsay or misinformation. This can lead to division, bullying, even violence. Religious competency is becoming as important as cultural competency.
The Interfaith Center for Action and Healing was formed last year to create a center for interfaith work in the central New York area. The primary focus of ICAH is to bring a rich diversity of events, programming, shared meals, and conversation to communities like the Auburn/Southern Cayuga who may not have the opportunities to tap into a richness of diversity.
The Interfaith Center for Action and Healing also seeks to move beyond religious competency to bridging the sometimes seemingly wide chasm that divides conservative/evangelicals and progressive/ liberals by offering opportunities to learn, experience, share a meal, and discover the shared concerns and daily struggles that we all experience.
For us, faith is much bigger than religion, it is in the words of theologian Paul Tillich, Ultimate Concern, encompassing all that brings compassion, meaning, and joy to our lives. It is less about beliefs and more about how our beliefs shape our way of being in the world that is just, kind, and loving.
It can be life changing to share a meal with someone and discover your shared humanity. Not only does this decrease the anxiety and fear that produces violence but it also enriches lives. We are lucky to live in an area with such rich diversity, but being comfortable with diversity takes work and patience, it takes finding an open ear within and a desire to learn — but when we do it can change our world.
The Rev. Barb E. Blom
Aurora
The Rev. Barb E. Blom is director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing in Ithaca.