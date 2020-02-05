Letter: Sharing our beliefs makes us stronger

Diversity is an important topic in the 21st century; racial diversity, economic diversity, cultural diversity is studied and talked about in high schools, colleges and universities. But what we often do not talk about is religious diversity. As we become a more interconnected world, and people are in transit across the globe for a variety of reasons, some by choice, some not, we encounter people with a wide variety of religious, spiritual and faith beliefs. Often people’s religious or faith practices can make us uncomfortable, the discomfort can be because we do not understand so we make assumptions based upon hearsay or misinformation. This can lead to division, bullying, even violence. Religious competency is becoming as important as cultural competency.