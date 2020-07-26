Letter: Sheriff's Association wrong on deadly force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was one sentence in the New York State Sheriff’s Association legislative proposals that didn’t garner enough attention:

“It should be readily apparent to everyone that, with some notable exceptions, most of the recent tragic incidents which resulted in the injury or death of an individual at the hands of the police have begun with refusal by that individual to comply with a lawful order."

In other words, if Black people would just follow orders, police wouldn’t have to shoot them.

However, many victims, not just “some notable exceptions,” did follow orders. And many were physically restrained when they were killed. Others were asleep.

Moreover, there are valid reasons not to comply with lawful orders, none of which merit an escalation of force. A person might be given conflicting instructions: “Hands up, don’t move!” They may be unable to understand or comply due to a mental health issue, language barrier, or physical disability. Or they may have trouble processing commands because someone with a gun is yelling at them.