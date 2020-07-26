Letter: Sheriff's Association wrong on deadly force

There was one sentence in the New York State Sheriff’s Association legislative proposals that didn’t garner enough attention:
“It should be readily apparent to everyone that, with some notable exceptions, most of the recent tragic incidents which resulted in the injury or death of an individual at the hands of the police have begun with refusal by that individual to comply with a lawful order."
In other words, if Black people would just follow orders, police wouldn’t have to shoot them.
However, many victims, not just “some notable exceptions,” did follow orders. And many were physically restrained when they were killed. Others were asleep.
Moreover, there are valid reasons not to comply with lawful orders, none of which merit an escalation of force. A person might be given conflicting instructions: “Hands up, don’t move!” They may be unable to understand or comply due to a mental health issue, language barrier, or physical disability. Or they may have trouble processing commands because someone with a gun is yelling at them.
It should also be noted that refusing a lawful order is not justification for lethal force in and of itself. Even when a person knowingly disobeys an order, police officers should employ the same de-escalation techniques used by social workers, EMTs and other unarmed public servants. Contrary to what NYSSA states, it is not a binary choice between “walking away from the wrongdoer or taking some action.”
In summary, police officers are sent into harm’s way but are not given free reign to use deadly force. They are put into dangerous situations but are required to de-escalate them. They are held to high standards and face intense scrutiny from the public. It is for these reasons police deserve our respect and support ... but only if these standards are met. Blaming the murder of Black people on their “refusal to comply with a lawful order,” not only slanders the victims but also lowers the high bar set for law enforcement.
That sentence from NYSSA's proposals was missing from the version posted on Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck's Facebook page. If Sheriff Schenck is committed to holding his officers to these standards, as well as protecting ALL of his community, he will denounce the NYSSA proposals.
Rachel Hare
Auburn
