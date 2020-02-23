Letter: Sherwood Road in dire need of repairs

Motorists unfamiliar with the Aurora area should avoid Sherwood Road between State Routes 90 and 34B. This 4-mile stretch has been degrading for years and is rapidly becoming undriveable. It is one long series of potholes, craters, cracks and crumbling roadbed. The motorist must often swerve across the center to avoid a hazard of one type or another. Perhaps a construction project on Gould Hill in Aurora has delayed repair? That seems to be ending. Spring is approaching; maybe work will begin soon? In the meantime four other county roads connect state Routes 90 and 34B: Dublin Hill, Levanna, Kings Corners and Great Gully. Take them instead.