Letter: Sherwood Road in dire need of repairs
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Sherwood Road in dire need of repairs

{{featured_button_text}}

Motorists unfamiliar with the Aurora area should avoid Sherwood Road between State Routes 90 and 34B. This 4-mile stretch has been degrading for years and is rapidly becoming undriveable. It is one long series of potholes, craters, cracks and crumbling roadbed. The motorist must often swerve across the center to avoid a hazard of one type or another. Perhaps a construction project on Gould Hill in Aurora has delayed repair? That seems to be ending. Spring is approaching; maybe work will begin soon? In the meantime four other county roads connect state Routes 90 and 34B: Dublin Hill, Levanna, Kings Corners and Great Gully. Take them instead.

Ed Rossmann

Aurora

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News