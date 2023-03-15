The Central Problem Gambling Resource Center would like to say thank you to both the Cayuga County Legislature and the City of Auburn and Mayor Michael Quill for support and recognition of Problem Gambling Awareness Month by providing the PGRC with a proclamation, proclaiming the month of March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

With the expansion of gambling opportunities in New York state the gambling landscape has drastically changed. This increase in accessibility and availability is putting more people at risk, making the work of raising awareness of problem gambling more important than ever before.

Problem gambling is when gambling starts having a negative impact on your life. This impact can lead to a gambling disorder or gambling addiction. The consequences can affect one's mental health, damage relationships, create difficulty at work or school, and lead to financial problems.

Problem gambling can affect anyone, at any point in their lives, and can also affect friends and families of those struggling with their gambling. Often family members find themselves worried about loved ones, trying to help financially, and wondering how best to handle the situation. We can help, by providing connections to individualized support including counseling, peer support and referrals to for anyone in need.

This month, the New York Council on Problem Gambling and the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center is asking everyone across New York State – individuals, agencies, and communities alike – to come together to shine a light on problem gambling. Together we can raise awareness of the issue of problem gambling and get those in need connected to support services in their own community.

To find out how you can get involved in problem gambling efforts this month, and all year round, visit NYProblemGambling.org/PGAM.

If you or someone you know needs help with a gambling problem, please call (315) 413-4676 or email CentalPGRC@nyproblemgambling.org for confidential assistance. We are here to help!

Elizabeth A. Toomey

Syracuse

Elizabeth A. Toomey is team leader for Central Problem Gambling Resource Center.