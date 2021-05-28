Letter: Shocking that some people support Trump

After reading many of the letters written by many of our citizens, we can only conclude that they are drinking too much Kool-aid and they are glued to the Fake Fox News Channel, which only knows how to spew out falsehoods and protect their racist former fearless leader, Donald Trump.

Proof positive for those listening and reading is that several weeks ago the entire Republican party lined up against an honest representative named Ms. Liz Cheney because she refused to accept the falsehoods of Trump and the GOP and was subsequently removed from her position because she refused to say the elections were stolen.

If so, on Jan. 7, the day after the Trump Insurrection of Jan. 6, both leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell accused Donald Trump for the insurrection and said he was personally responsible for the damage committed by all of the Anti-Social Trump Supporters who committed thousands of dollars in property damage and five deaths. Neither Kevin McCarthy or Mitch McConnell were removed from their positions by the GOP for going against their fearless leader who is now exiled at Mar-A-Lago for his fear of being indicted. Why?