Letter: Shots and masks help keep us all safe

What a sad world we are living in. All this fighting over wearing and getting a shot to save your life. We need these shots. Be safe around everyone. These parents fighting — it is sad. We are trying to keep our children safe and you are the only ones to show them right from wrong. So many children lost their lives because of the virus. We need these shots and masks to help us and for us to be clean.

Opening the schools, I feel, is not good. How can they be sure without a shot? Some are not going to wear masks. Come on. Schools are ready. We are the parents and our children look up to us, see what we are doing, and will follow. Love your children. Keep them safe. Don't be in a hurry to send them out there and go to school.

I am 71 years old. I got my shots and I wear a mask every time I go out and about anywhere.

Suzanne Ellis

Romulus

